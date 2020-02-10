Gunmen abduct daughter of former ABU VC

Gunmen have raided the residence of an ex Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) kidnapping his daughter, Maryam, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Police Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, revealed in a statement that the gunmen gained access into the ex VC’s Zaria home after shooting at the security guard and later making away with his 35 year old daughter at the wee hours of Saturday.

Mr Sabo further explained that upon the reception of the news, the police deployed armed men to the scene who engaged the bandits in a severe gun duel that killed one and left several other bandits injured.

He futher stated that items recovered from the deceased bandit included an AK47 Magazine loaded with 24 live Ammunition and a Tekno mobile phone.

He assured that efforts were being made at seeing that the victim was rescued alive and urged the public to support the force with vital information as it concerned the case.

