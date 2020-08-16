Gunmen abduct district head in Yobe

Gunmen on Saturday abducted the District Head of Jajere in Fune local government area of Yobe State, Alhaji Isa Mai-Buba.

The district head was abducted at his residence at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday night.

The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed Mai-Buba’s abduction in a statement issued in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said: “At about 22:05 hours on Saturday, gunmen attacked the house of the district head with heavy firearms and disappeared with him into the thin air.

“Search parties were later deployed, but up until now, there has not been any positive response on his whereabouts.”

The spokesman said efforts to rescue the district head were ongoing, adding that perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and prosecuted.

