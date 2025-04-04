Gunmen abduct Ebonyi govt official

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Blessing Adagba.

The Spokesman for the state Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident on Friday in Abakaliki.

He said: “Yes, Adagba was abducted in the Okposhi Eheku community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.”

The spokesman added that the woman was abducted in the early hours of Thursday, adding that the police had already launched an investigation into the incident.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad has been deployed to rescue the victim. I believe they are working tirelessly to ensure her immediate release,” he stated.

