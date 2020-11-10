Gunmen abduct Edo deputy governor’s younger brother

Unknown gunmen on Monday abducted the younger of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The victim, who is simply identified as Fredrick, was abducted while taking his children to school near Benin City, the state capital.

A family source said the hoodlums are yet to establish contact with the family.

He said: “They attacked him and took him away. It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri at about 7:00 a.m. when he was going to drop his children in school. The gunmen left the children and took their father away.

READ ALSO: Christian group urges security agencies to rescue abducted members

”But the incident has been reported to security agencies. They have not made any contact with the family. It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, told journalists on Tuesday the command has not been briefed on the incident.

He said: “I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions