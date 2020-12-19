Gunmen abduct Edo HoS, Okungbowa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday abducted the Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Anthony Okungbowa.

Okungbowa’s driver was also killed by the gunmen who waylaid his car along Oza Road, Orhiomwon local government area of the state.

An official of the Edo State government, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the HoS was heading to Benin, the state capital, when the hoodlums struck.

“He (Okungbowa) was kidnapped on his way back to Benin City after attending an event in Oza. His driver was killed. It is very sad,” the source said.

Okungbowa was sworn in as Edo State HoS on May 6.

