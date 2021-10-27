Metro
Gunmen abduct eight in Ekiti community
Gunmen on Tuesday abducted persons at Itapaji Ekiti, in Ikole local government area of Ekiti State.
An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday the gunmen stormed a building located in the town at 9:25 p.m., shot sporadically, and took away eight persons from the house.
He said the hoodlums had contacted the victims’ families and demanded N50million ransom.
The incident came one week after gunmen abducted four persons at Ayebode-Ekiti in the same LGA.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct couple in Ekiti
The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.
He said: “The Command is working hard to rescue the victims. Already a team of special police operatives had been deployed to the area to rescue the victims.”
