Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, son in Zamfra

Gunmen have abducted the wife and seven-month-old son of a former councillor in Zamfara State, Babangida Ibrahim.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, told journalists in Gusau the hoodlums attacked the ex-councillor’s house in the state capital at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said the ex-councilor sustained gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Gusau.

The spokesman said: “The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers in a bid to ensure the rescue of the victims.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Rabi’u, has ordered the police operatives to go after the perpetrators of the attack.”

