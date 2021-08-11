Metro
Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, son in Zamfra
Gunmen have abducted the wife and seven-month-old son of a former councillor in Zamfara State, Babangida Ibrahim.
The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, told journalists in Gusau the hoodlums attacked the ex-councillor’s house in the state capital at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct two passengers, kill one in Ekiti
He said the ex-councilor sustained gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Gusau.
The spokesman said: “The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers in a bid to ensure the rescue of the victims.
“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Rabi’u, has ordered the police operatives to go after the perpetrators of the attack.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...