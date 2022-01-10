Gunmen abduct ex-Imo speaker

Gunmen on Sunday abducted the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the ex-speaker was waylaid by the gunmen in two jeeps at Oriagu junction in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state and whisked to an unknown destination.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He said police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.

