Gunmen abduct ex-local council chairman in Kogi

Gunmen on Friday abducted a former chairman of Olamaboro local council area of Kogi State, Mr. Emmanuel Ekpa.

The spokesman of the Kogi State police command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in Lokoja, said that Ekpa was abducted by the gunmen along Ochadamu Road in Ofu local government area of the state.

He said a police patrol team attached to Ofu LGA discovered the victim’s abandoned car along the Ochadamu road in the late hours of Friday.

“On close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating that he was kidnapped by gunmen.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edeh Ayuba, had raised a team to track the gunmen and ensure the rescue of the council chief.

Meanwhile, the hoodlums had contacted the victim’s family and demanded N25 million ransom.

