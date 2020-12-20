Latest Metro

Gunmen abduct ex-local council chairman in Kogi

December 20, 2020
Gunmen burn several houses in fresh attack on Plateau community
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Friday abducted a former chairman of Olamaboro local council area of Kogi State, Mr. Emmanuel Ekpa.

The spokesman of the Kogi State police command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in Lokoja, said that Ekpa was abducted by the gunmen along Ochadamu Road in Ofu local government area of the state.

He said a police patrol team attached to Ofu LGA discovered the victim’s abandoned car along the Ochadamu road in the late hours of Friday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Kogi monarch

“On close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating that he was kidnapped by gunmen.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edeh Ayuba, had raised a team to track the gunmen and ensure the rescue of the council chief.

Meanwhile, the hoodlums had contacted the victim’s family and demanded N25 million ransom.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */