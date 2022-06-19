Gunmen abduct ex-NFF secretary-general, two others

Gunmen on Saturday abducted the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro, former Assistant Coach of Flying Eagles, Garba Yila and one Alhaji Isah Jah.

The three men were kidnapped along the Abuja-Jos road while returning from the nation’s capital where they attended the wedding ceremony of the son of former NFF President, Aminu Maigari.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one person, abduct two Chinese in Taraba

The spokesman for the Bauchi State police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Bauchi.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the abduction of the three men later.

