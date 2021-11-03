Gunmen abduct ex- NPA official in Kano

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday abducted a former General Manager of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Bashir M Abdullahi, in Kano State.

An eyewitness told journalists the hoodlums abducted Abdullahi from his farm located in Sumaila Local Area of the state and whisked him to an unknown destination.

He said: “The retired General Manager of NPA was this afternoon kidnapped from his farm in Sitti, Sumaila Local Government Area. Please, pray for his safety and safe return to his family.

‘In addition, kindly request the congregation of your local Masjid, through the Imam, to pray for him.”

