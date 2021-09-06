News
Gunmen abduct ex-speaker of Akwa Ibom Assembly
Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Nelson Effiong, in Uyo.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Effiong was abducted at his lounge in the state capital.
The victim was also a former Senator representing Eket South Senatorial district in the National Assembly.
Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers drove into the lounge in a Toyota Camry Car and shot endlessly into the air to scare away people from the scene
One of the eyewitnesses told Ripples Nigeria that about eight customers were injured in the stampede.
He said: “The guys were heavily armed and came into the lounge at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
“The armed men stormed the sit-out in a Toyota Camry Car and started shooting sporadically, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight for the former Senator whom they took away.
READ ALSO: Police reportedly kills four in Akwa Ibom
“I was lucky to escape unhurt.”
The spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident on Monday.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, adding that the victim would be rescued unhurt.
Macdon said: “The command has received the report about the abduction of the victim and the Commissioner of Police has immediately ordered a discreet investigation into the matter. I believe that in no distance time, he would be rescued.
“The CP has also condemned the act and said no resources will be spared to ensure that he is rescued and situations like that are not tolerated.
“Steps have been taken to ensure that the situation is brought under control.”
Isaac Dachen
