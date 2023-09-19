Gunmen abduct farmer in Kwara

Gunmen on Monday evening abducted a 60-year-old farmer, Kayode Ajayi, in Kwara State.

He was abducted alongside his daughter while returning from his farm located at Laduba village, Asa local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, however, said the victim’s daughter had regained her freedom.

He said operatives of the command’s anti-kidnap unit had been deployed to the village to work with local hunters and vigilantes in the efforts to rescue the victim.

