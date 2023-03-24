Gunmen abduct farmer, motorcyclist in Edo

Gunmen on Friday abducted a farmer and a commercial motorcyclist along the Ugbokuli-Ekiadolor Road in Ovia Northeast Local government area of Edo State.

The farmer was returning from his father’s oil palm plantation when he was abducted alongside the motorcyclist.

Chief James Omafuaire, the father of the farmer, told journalists that the kidnappers, who were armed with a gun, ambushed the motorcycle carrying the victims and a vehicle conveying the harvested palm kernel on the busy highway.

He said the driver escaped into the bush, while his son and the motorcyclist were whisked away by the hoodlums.

Omafuaire said: “I have a palm tree farm in that area and my son went there to harvest the ripe kernels.

“He loaded the harvested palm kernels into the truck while he rode on a bike behind the truck. The driver sighted the armed assailants ahead of him and he jumped out of the truck and ran into the bush.



READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected armed robbers in Edo

“My son and the bike rider were not aware of what was happening ahead and they ran into the kidnappers who took them away.

“I have been trying my son’s phone line but it is not going through and nobody has contacted me.

“My daughter-in-law is making an official report at the police station. I pray and hope that they should not be hurt.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to journalists in Benin City.

He said the police operatives are on the trail of the five-man gang.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now