Metro
Gunmen abduct farmers, demand N50m ransom in Ekiti
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday abducted four farmers in Ekiti and demanded N50 million ransom for their release.
Eyewitnesses told journalists on Tuesday the farmers were abducted at a farm settlement in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 65-year-old man for alleged rape of stepmother in Ekiti
He, however, denied knowledge of the criminals’ demand for N50 million ransom.
Abutu said police personnel had been deployed to comb the forest region surrounding Ikosun-Ekiti and the state’s border with Kwara.
