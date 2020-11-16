Gunmen abduct five staff of Benue revenue agency

Gunmen had abducted five staff of Benue State Internal Revenue Service at the Vandeikiya local government area of the state.

The media aide to the Executive Chairman of the agency, Ati Terkula, told journalists in Makurdi that the staff were abducted on Monday evening.

He added that the hoodlums also destroyed property at the agency’s office.

Terkula said: “The gunmen attacked the officially gazetted Inspection point in Vandeikya LGA, destroyed property and kidnapped five staff on duty.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill two police officers, motorcyclist in Benue

“The gunmen, who dressed in military uniform, drove in a Hilux Van with three motorcycles and invaded the Branch Atser BIRS inspection point in Vandeikya.

“At present, the whereabouts of the staff is unknown and the matter has been reported at the Vandeikya Divisional Police Station.”

Join the conversation

Opinions