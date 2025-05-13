Gunmen abduct five traders in Plateau market

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday attacked a market in Dogon Ruwa community, Bashar district of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau and abducted five traders.

Residents told journalists on Tuesday the attackers stormed the community in sophisticated weapons, shot sporadically and forced many of them to scamper for safety.

They also looted shops and went away with food items and other consumables during the attack.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filing this report.

Armed men have killed hundreds of people and displaced many others in Plateau State in the last few weeks.

