Gunmen abduct four Nasarawa varsity students

Gunmen on Thursday abducted four students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The abduction of the varsity students came just 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted three students of the Plateau State Polytechnic in the Barkin Ladi area of the state.

The students were rescued at an abandoned poultry farm by troops of Operation Safe Haven on Thursday.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the students’ abduction in a statement on Friday in Lafia.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct two Nasarawa varsity students

The statement read: “The authority of the Federal University of Lafia regrets to announce that four students of the institution were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

“The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the university.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now