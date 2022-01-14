Metro
Gunmen abduct four Nasarawa varsity students
Gunmen on Thursday abducted four students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.
The abduction of the varsity students came just 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted three students of the Plateau State Polytechnic in the Barkin Ladi area of the state.
The students were rescued at an abandoned poultry farm by troops of Operation Safe Haven on Thursday.
The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the students’ abduction in a statement on Friday in Lafia.
The statement read: “The authority of the Federal University of Lafia regrets to announce that four students of the institution were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.
“The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the university.”
