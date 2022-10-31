Gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti

Gunmen on Sunday abducted four travellers along the Irele Ekiti-Oke Ako highway in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State.

Residents of the community told journalists on Monday that the victims were returning to Ibadan, Oyo State, after attending an event in Kogi last weekend when they were waylaid by the hoodlums at around noon on Sunday.

A community leader in Irele-Ekiti, Chief Kehinde Abejide, condemned the abduction.

He described incessant attacks by gunmen in the area as worrisome.

Abejide urged the state government to beef up security in the axis.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, also confirmed the incident, saying he would brief journalists as soon as details about the abduction are available.

