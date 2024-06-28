News
Gunmen abduct Hausa singer’s mother in Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday kidnapped a 75-year-old, Hauwa’u Adamu, mother of the renowned Hausa singer, “Dauda Kahutu Rarara” in Katsina State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, said in a statement in Katsina that the woman was kidnapped at her residence in Kahutu, Danja local government area of the state in the early hours of Friday.
He said: “Today, June 28, at about 1:30 a.m., information was received at the Danja Divisional Police Headquarters, that some suspected kidnappers silently invaded the residence of one Hauwa’u Adamu, aged 75, in Kahutu village, Danja Local Government and kidnapped her.
“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Danja led a team of operatives to the scene to arrest the culprits and unhurt rescue of the victim.”
However, the kidnappers had already fled with the victim.
The spokesman said two suspects had been arrested for questioning on the matter.
