News
Gunmen abduct hospital owner in Oyo
Gunmen have abducted the owner of a private clinic, Titilayo Hospital in Gbede, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.
The victim, who is simply identified as “Baba Rasheed,” was kidnapped along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road at about 9.00 p.m. on Friday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Ayotunde Fasunla, condemned the victim’s abduction.
He, however, said the man was not a medical doctor, but only operates a private medical facility at the boundary between Oyo and Kwara States.
READ ALSO:Gunmen invade Oyo correctional centre, free inmates
Fasunla said: “Preliminary and reliable information at my disposal revealed that the man is popularly known as ‘Baba Rasheed.
“He is not a Medical Doctor, but a quack who operates a private facility in Gbede (boundary between Oyo and Kwara States) with high patronage from unsuspecting citizens in the area.
“Information also has it that he was picked up from his facility last night.
“NMA Oyo condemns the kidnapping and prays for his quick and safe release.”
