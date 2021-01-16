Gunmen abduct Imo varsity lecturer

Gunmen on Friday abducted a lecturer with the Imo State University, Owerri, Emma Ogueri.

Ogueri, who is a lecturer in the Faculty of Social Science at the institution, was abducted at a pharmaceutical outlet opposite All Seasons Hotel located in Owerri by the hoodlums who dressed in police uniform.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday that the victim was assaulted by the gunmen before he was whisked away in a waiting vehicle.

He said: “The lecturer was drinking with his friends and suddenly said he was having a headache and went across the road to buy drugs.

READ ALSO: Police goes after abductors of Catholic priest in Imo

“As the man approached the pharmacy, some gun-wielding men in police uniform jumped out of a vehicle, used a machete on the lecturer, and whisked him into a waiting vehicle.”

The hoodlums had since contacted Ogueri’s family.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the lecturer’s abduction.

He said efforts were being made by the police to get to the root of the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions