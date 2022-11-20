Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric, son in Kwara

Gunmen on Saturday abducted an Islamic cleric and his son in the Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Sunday the gunmen broke into the cleric’s home after removing the burglar-proof in the window and abducted the victims.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the abduction, said two suspects had already been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said: “Police operatives are already investigating the matter. Efforts are also at an advanced stage to rescue the victims.

“Meanwhile, two suspects have already been arrested.”

