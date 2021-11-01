Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric, sons in Abuja

Unknown gunmen on Friday abducted the Chief Imam of Yangoji Central Mosque in Kwali Area Council of Abuja, Abdullahi Abubakar Gbedako, and his two sons.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the cleric and the sons – Aliyu Usman Abubakar and Ibrahim Abubakar – were abducted when the hoodlums invaded their residence at 11:47 p.m. on Friday.

The kidnappers had since reached out to the family and demanded N10 million ransom.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three worshippers in Ogun church

The Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

She said efforts to rescue the victims are ongoing.

Adeh said: “The FCT Police Commissioner, Sunday Babaji, also urges members of Yangoji community to remain calm and provide any information that will help the police to arrest the suspects.”

