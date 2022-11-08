Gunmen abduct Kaduna catholic priest

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted the Catholic Priest of St. Bernard, Idon Gida Parish, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Kaduna, said the priest was abducted at St.Mulumba in Kachia local government area of the state at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kill village head, wife, burn houses, churches

He said: “The priest was picked at his village Kurmin Sara in Kachia LGA. It’s a very sad situation because many things are happening in the state unreported.

“We should relent, a lot needs to be done to secure our people from criminal elements making life difficult for us across the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now