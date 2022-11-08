News
Gunmen abduct Kaduna catholic priest
Gunmen on Tuesday abducted the Catholic Priest of St. Bernard, Idon Gida Parish, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, in Kaduna State.
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Kaduna, said the priest was abducted at St.Mulumba in Kachia local government area of the state at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kill village head, wife, burn houses, churches
He said: “The priest was picked at his village Kurmin Sara in Kachia LGA. It’s a very sad situation because many things are happening in the state unreported.
“We should relent, a lot needs to be done to secure our people from criminal elements making life difficult for us across the state.”
