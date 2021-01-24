Gunmen abduct, kill local council chief in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be assailants on Sunday abducted the Chairman of Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba State, Salihu Dovo.

The gunmen later killed the council chief and asked family members to come and pick his corpse in a bush in the area.

The deceased was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and served as chairman of the caretaker committee in Ardo-Kola LGA from 2017 to 2020.

He was later the elected chairman of the area in May 2020.

A family source told journalists that the gunmen abducted Dovo from his residence in the Sabon Gari area of Jalingo in the early hours of Sunday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The source said the gunmen left with some mobile phones when the abducted the local council chairman.

He added that the hoodlums did not request for ransom but called to inform the family that he had been killed and they should come to pick up his corpse.

Dovo’s remains had been deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo.

The state police command confirmed the incident.

The command’s spokesman, David Misal, told journalists that two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He added that an investigation was ongoing to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

