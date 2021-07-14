Gunmen abduct Kogi monarch, demand N30m ransom

Gunmen on Tuesday evening abducted the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi State, Mohammed Adembe.

The monarch was abducted along Okene-Adogo road at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A family source told journalists on Wednesday the kidnappers had contacted the monarch’s family and demanded a N30 million ransom for his release.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. William Ayah, who confirmed the incident said the command has deployed a special squad to go after the abductors.

