Gunmen abduct Kogi varsity lecturer, demand N20m ransom

Unknown gunmen on Monday evening abducted the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at the Kogi State University, Ayangba, Prof. John Alabi.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the varsity lecturer was kidnapped by a five-man gang at this residence in Ayangba.

The gunmen contacted the victim’s wife and the university management on Tuesday morning to demand a N20 million ransom.

The spokesman of the state police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauban, had ordered a special squad to arrest the kidnappers and rescue the victim alive.

