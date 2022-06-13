Gunmen abduct Kwara Anglican Bishop, wife, driver, demand N50m ransom

Gunmen have kidnapped the Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver while travelling along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State.

The Bishop and his wife were said to be on their way to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, from Ogun State around 8:30pm on Sunday evening when their car developed a fault at a lonely section of the road, and while the driver was battling to fix the car, the heavily armed gunmen swooped on them and whisked them into the forest.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the abduction of the clergy in a statement on Monday, said the command had already swung into action with the aim of freeing the captives and arresting the criminals.

“On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, one Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town, that at about 2030hours, one Bishop, Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, in the company of his wife and driver were abducted.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the general public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities.”

While the police statement was silent on the issue of ransom for the kidnapped victims, family sources say the abductors have reached out and have demanded a ransom of N50 million to free the captives.

