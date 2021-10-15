Connect with us

Gunmen abduct Kwara monarch’s children, driver

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the children of Oba Samuel Adelodun, the Owalobo of Obbo Aiyegunle in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said victims were abducted on their way home from school at Omu-Aran in Irepodun local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Abia

He added that the monarch’s driver, his security detail, and the house help were also abducted by the hoodlums.

The spokesman assured that the command had dispatched its anti-kidnap and other tactical units alongside local hunters and vigilantes to embark on a search-and-rescue operation in the area.

