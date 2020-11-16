Gunmen abduct lecturer, two brothers

Unknown gunmen have abducted a lecturer attached to the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State and two children of a member of staff on Saturday.

The kidnapped lecturer teaches at the School of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Electronics of the polytechnic

The Secretary, Information and Protocol Unit of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that the victims were abducted from their homes located within the institution.

Read also: Gunmen shoot police officer in Edo

He said that the father of the two abducted children who was in the hospital was attacked and injured by the gunmen.

The spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident and said a rescue team has been deploy to secure the release of the victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions