Gunmen abduct lecturer’s wife in Delta

Unknown gunmen on Monday abducted the wife of a lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka, Dr. Sunny Ojoboh.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Wednesday the woman was kidnapped at her shop located along the old Eku-Abraka Road in Delta by a five-man gang who shot sporadically to scare away people before taking their victim to an unknown destination.

The Spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

She said police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.

Onovwakpoyeya said: “I can’t begin to disclose some vital information regarding the kidnapping but we are on top of the situation.”

