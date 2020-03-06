Gunmen abduct local council chairman’s mother in Bayelsa

Gunmen on Thursday night abducted Madam Beauty Nimiyigha, mother of the Yenagoa local government chairman, Uropaye Nimiyigha.

The octogenarian was kidnapped at her country home at 11:40 p.m., on Thursday.

The five-man gang stormed the riverside town of Agudama-Ekpetiama by road in a Nissan Pathfinder SUV jeep, shot sporadically into the air to whittle down any likely resistance from the natives before whisked away their victim.

They escaped with their victim to Amassoma waterside where they abandoned their car and disappeared into the creek in a waiting speedboat.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the woman’s abduction.

He said: “On Thursday, March 5, 2020, at about 2340 hours, five unknown gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, in a Pathfinder Jeep without Registration Number, kidnapped one Mrs. Beauty Nimiyigha, 80 years, abandoned the Jeep and escaped into the creek.

“The Command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and to rescue the victim. The investigation is ongoing.”

