Metro
Gunmen abduct man, son in Abuja
Gunmen in the early hours of Friday abducted a man, Abdullahi Benda, and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin Abdullahi Benda at Yangoji village in Kwali Area council of Abuja.
Residents of the community told journalists the hoodlums scaled the fence into the victims’ house, destroyed the doors, and went into one of the rooms in the building before whisking the man and his son to an unknown location.
The Spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Daniel Y. Ndiparya, confirmed the incident.
He said: “Yes, we are aware and efforts are being made by the command to rescue the victims.”
