Gunmen abduct man, son in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted a man and his son at Kuchiko, Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

An eyewitness told journalists that attempts by residents of the area to rescue the victims were foiled by the kidnappers.

He said: “We started hearing the sound of gunshots around 12 in the night. The gunmen were like 20 in number.

“They kidnapped two people. They are father and son and they could have kidnapped more but for the arrival of soldiers.

“They (soldiers) engaged the gunmen in a gun duel. Their operations lasted about an hour.”

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the incident in a statement.

She said detectives are on the trail of the hoodlums.

Yusuf said: “Two persons were abducted. We have launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt and we are trailing the suspects.”

