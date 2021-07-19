Gunmen abduct medical doctor in Kogi

Gunmen on Monday abducted a medical doctor, Solomon Nidiamaka in Kogi State.

Nidiamaka, who works with the General Hospital at Ugwolawo, Ofu local government area of the state, was whisked away from the hospital premises at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The state’s chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Omakoji Simeon Oyiguh, and the Secretary, Dr. Famotele Talorunju, respectively.

The statement read: “The State Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association, Kogi State wishes to inform all concerned that our member, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area was forcefully taken away by kidnappers around 8:30 a.m. today 19th of July 2021 from the hospital premises.

“We call on the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release.”

