Gunmen abduct medical doctor in Ondo

September 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Monday abducted the Medical Director of the Ondo State General Hospital, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Tuesday the hoodlums also abducted two other people alongside the medical doctor.

The victims were abducted on the bad portion of Ipele-Ido Ani road and whisked to an undisclosed destination.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had already deployed its men to the forest in search of the victims.

