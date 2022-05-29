Gunmen abduct Methodist Church Prelate, two others in Abia

Gunmen on Sunday abducted the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu, in Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that Kanu was kidnapped along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and the Prelate’s Chaplain along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to journalists in Umuahia.

He said: “It’s quite unfortunate. Efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him.

“We solicit credible information from the public toward their rescue, please.”

