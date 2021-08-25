Politics
Gunmen abduct Nasarawa electoral commission secretary
Gunmen on Tuesday night abducted the Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Mohammed Abubakar-Opu.
The spokesman of the state police command, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Lafia, said the incident was reported at the command’s C-Division in Lafia at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
He said: “The complaint said five unknown gunmen abducted the secretary in his residence at Bakin Rijiya village, on Lafia-Shendam Road, Nasarawa State, at 11:30 p.m., on August 24.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct 20 travelers in Nasarawa
“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, immediately led a detachment of police personnel comprising men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and other tactical units of the command to the scene.”
“The CP had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Mr. Emmanuel Aina, to conduct a comprehensive investigation, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...