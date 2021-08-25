Gunmen abduct Nasarawa electoral commission secretary

Gunmen on Tuesday night abducted the Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Mohammed Abubakar-Opu.

The spokesman of the state police command, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Lafia, said the incident was reported at the command’s C-Division in Lafia at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said: “The complaint said five unknown gunmen abducted the secretary in his residence at Bakin Rijiya village, on Lafia-Shendam Road, Nasarawa State, at 11:30 p.m., on August 24.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, immediately led a detachment of police personnel comprising men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and other tactical units of the command to the scene.”

“The CP had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Mr. Emmanuel Aina, to conduct a comprehensive investigation, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.”

