Gunmen abduct Navy officer in Kogi

Gunmen on Monday night abducted a Nigerian Navy officer, Musa Lawal, in Kogi State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Tuesday that the victim was abducted from his residence in Lokoja by heavily armed gunmen at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

The military officer’s car was also destroyed by the hoodlums.

The spokesman for the state police command, Williams Ayah, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He added that police and other security outfits are working together in the effort at rescuing the victim.

