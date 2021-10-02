Fact Check
Gunmen abduct Niger permanent secretary, son
Gunmen on Friday abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Niger State Ministry of Transport, Dr. Ibrahim Garba, and his son.
The duo were kidnapped from their home in Zungeru, Wushishi local government area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Minna.
He said an investigation had begun into the abduction, adding that the perpetrators would be tracked down.
Kuryas said: “We have since deployed armed security personnel to the area to rescue the victims.”
He appealed to residents to provide timely and useful information to security personnel across the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminals.
“All we require from members of the public is to assist us with credible information on the movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary action,’’ the police commissioner added.
