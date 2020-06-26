Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo

Gunmen Thursday abducted at least nine persons along the lsua highway in Akoko South East local government area of Ondo State.

The victims, according to eyewitnesses, were travelling from Lagos to Abuja when the hoodlums struck.

A family member of one of the victims told journalists that the abductors had reached out to the families of their victims and demanded N100 million ransom.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He told journalists that one of the victims had been rescued.

Ikoro added that police detectives in the state are working with hunters, local vigilante, and other agencies to ensure the release of the remaining victims.

