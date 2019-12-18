Gunmen abduct NLC chairman in Cross River

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Cross River State, Ben Ukpepi, was abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night.

A family source who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said the NLC chairman was abducted at his residence in CROSPIL Estate, Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

According to the source, Ukpepi was outside taking fresh air with some people when the hoodlums struck.

He said:” When he went inside the house he got a call because of the noise inside he decided to go outside to take the call that was when his abductors struck.

“For some minutes they waited for him to enter the house he did not. They went to check on him low and behold he was nowhere to be found. That was when the people realised what had happened.

“They saw his slippers and glasses on the ground without any trace of him. His abductors also took his phone. The family had been calling his line but it has been switched off since last night. His abductors have not called up till now.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo said she has not briefed on the incident.

