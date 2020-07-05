Gunmen abduct NLC chairman in Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Mr. Goodluck Ofobruku.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Asaba, said that Ofobruku was a victim of armed robbery before he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday night.

She said: “The incident was a case of armed robbery and abduction. The gunmen were robbing in the street when the labour leader was driving out of his home.

“They intercepted his car and forcefully abducted him and took him to the nearby bush.”

Onovwakpoyeya, however, said the command had dispatched its operatives to comb the bushes and rescue the NLC chairman.

