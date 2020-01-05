Gunmen abduct Ondo ex-commissioner’s aunt

Gunmen at the weekend abducted Madam Fehintola Wewe, the 70-year-old aunt of a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, Tola Wewe, in Sabomi, Ese Odo local government area of the state.

The former commissioner’s mother was also kidnapped a few years ago.

A family source was reported to have said the woman was abducted at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday when the hoodlums stormed her residence and whisked her away.

Read also: Gunmen abduct three in Kwara, demand N50m ransom

The source was quoted as saying: “The kidnappers moved around the house, ransacked the rooms and left with some valuables.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the septuagenarian’s abduction to journalists on Sunday.

Joseph said the command had commenced an investigation into the kidnap and assured members of the public that the victim would soon be rescued unhurt.

Join the conversation

Opinions