News
Gunmen abduct Ondo varsity lecturer
Unknown gunmen have abducted a lecturer with the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State, Mayowa David Adinlewa.
The gunmen abducted the varsity along the bad section of the Akure-Ikere Ekiti Road on Saturday.
The victim’s brother, Toyin Adinlewa, told journalists on Sunday the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N10 million ransom.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Niger permanent secretary, son
She said: “Initially, we thought the incident was a case of an abandoned vehicle. The family later contacted the police that their son had been kidnapped.
“The incident happened between the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti States.
“Operatives of our anti-kidnapping unit have swung into action in a bid to rescue the victim. They are already combing the bush and the axis where it happened.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...