Gunmen abduct Ondo varsity lecturer

Unknown gunmen have abducted a lecturer with the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State, Mayowa David Adinlewa.

The gunmen abducted the varsity along the bad section of the Akure-Ikere Ekiti Road on Saturday.

The victim’s brother, Toyin Adinlewa, told journalists on Sunday the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N10 million ransom.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Niger permanent secretary, son

She said: “Initially, we thought the incident was a case of an abandoned vehicle. The family later contacted the police that their son had been kidnapped.

“The incident happened between the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti States.

“Operatives of our anti-kidnapping unit have swung into action in a bid to rescue the victim. They are already combing the bush and the axis where it happened.”

Join the conversation

Opinions