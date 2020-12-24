Gunmen abduct Oyo lawmaker’s sister

Gunmen on Monday night abducted Jumoke Oludele, the younger sister to the Deputy Majority Leader in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Sunkanmi Babalola.

The woman was reportedly abducted by the gunmen around the Monatan area of Ibadan, the state capital.

She was returning from her shop after the day’s business when the hoodlums struck.

A family member told journalists on Thursday the gunmen had contacted the family and demanded ₦20 million ransom.

The lawmaker confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police.

He said: “According to information, three gunmen in a white Toyota Camry kidnapped her. I was told that the abductors shot into the air twice and forced her into their car.

“I have not heard anything, but we are still hoping to get a positive response from the gunmen. They contacted a member of the family but the terms and conditions are yet to be agreed upon.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said he has not been briefed on the incident.

He added that the police station in the area was razed during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

