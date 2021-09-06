Gunmen abduct pastor’s wife, daughters in Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday abducted a 45-year-old woman and her two daughters at the Pegi community in the Kuje area of Abuja.

The incident occurred just two days after gunmen abducted one Abdullahi Benda, and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin Abdullahi Benda in Kwali area of the nation’s capital city.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the kidnappers stormed the victims’ home at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Oladapo Bukola, Moyo Oladapo (17), and Glory Oladapo (14).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the woman’s husband, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, was out of Abuja when the gunmen attacked their home.

The spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndiparya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

He said efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Ndiparya said: “The police are making efforts to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.”

