Connect with us

Metro

Gunmen abduct pastor’s wife, daughters in Abuja

Published

2 hours ago

on

APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday abducted a 45-year-old woman and her two daughters at the Pegi community in the Kuje area of Abuja.

The incident occurred just two days after gunmen abducted one Abdullahi Benda, and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin Abdullahi Benda in Kwali area of the nation’s capital city.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the kidnappers stormed the victims’ home at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Oladapo Bukola, Moyo Oladapo (17), and Glory Oladapo (14).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the woman’s husband, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, was out of Abuja when the gunmen attacked their home.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct man, son in Abuja

The spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndiparya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

He said efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Ndiparya said: “The police are making efforts to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 2 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...