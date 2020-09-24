Gunmen abduct PDP youth leader in Katsina | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday night abducted a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Katsina State, Salisu Ali.

Ali was abducted at his village in Sukuntuni, Kankia local government area of the state by a six-man gang who arrived at the village on motorcycles.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the politician’s abduction to journalists on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct bank MD’s sister, three others in Katsina

He said: “It is true. I called the DPO for the area and he confirmed it. We are making efforts to rescue him.”

Gunmen had earlier in the week abducted four victims in the state, including Hajiya Asiya Dangiwa, a sister to the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Join the conversation

Opinions