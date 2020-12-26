Gunmen abduct PFN chairman, wife in Kaduna

Latest Metro

December 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Friday abducted the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, and his wife, Cindy.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the gunmen abducted the couple at their residence in Albarka Camp, Jema’a local government area of the state.

He described Bako as a strong member of the Christian network in Jema’a, a father to many, a front runner in the quest for peace, justice and unity in Southern Kaduna.

Hayab said: “Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, is the Secretary, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association.”

He urged the Kaduna State government and security agencies to ensure the release of the couple.

